HOUSTON — A luxurious, Texas-shaped infinity pool is now open to the public. Did we mention it’s the only one in the world?

The Marriott Marquis Houston has opened its Parkview Terrace rooftop to the public for the first time.

Starting at $50, the Houston Summer Elevated resort passes will provide visitors who are 21-years-old+ full access to a variety of amenities. That includes the infinity pool, dining at High Dive, Pure Spa entry, fitness center access and others.

The passes allow access from 9:30 a.m. to pool close, Monday through Thursday. The most expensive pass costs $1,200, which includes day passes for up to six people, shaded gazebo with comfortable seating, chilled towels, four bottles of water, and a plate of fresh fruit.

Here are the pass options:

Day Pass ($50, per person): Includes access to the heated infinity pool, Texas-shaped lazy river, hot tub, towel service, and the fitness center. Food and beverage service available for purchase at High Dive

Spa Pass ($75, per person): Includes all amenities provided in the day pass above, as well as access to the men's and women's lockers and showers, steam room, and men’s and women’s relaxation room

Day Bed ($220, max 2 people): Includes day passes for 2 adults, shaded day bed, chilled towels, 4 bottles of water, and fresh fruit plate

Cabana ($275, max 2 people): Includes day passes for 2 adults, shaded cabana with comfortable lounge chairs, chilled towels, 4 bottles of water, and fresh fruit plate

Pergola ($475, max 6 people): Includes day passes for up to 6 adults, shaded sectional sofa with 2 chairs, chilled towels, 4 bottles of water, and fresh fruit plate

Single Gazebo ($300, max 6 people): Includes day passes for up to 6 adults, shaded gazebo with comfortable seating, chilled towels, 4 bottles of water, and fresh fruit plate

Double Gazebo ($1200, max 10 people): Includes day passes for up to 6 adults, shaded gazebo with comfortable seating, chilled towels, 4 bottles of water, and fresh fruit plate

Passes can be purchased online or on-site at the Spa Concierge.

