Worker hospitalized after metal scaffolding touches powerline; 2 others rescued

RICHARDSON, Texas — A construction worker had to be taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after getting shocked by a power line while working on a Richardson home.

It happened in the 1900 block of Mimosa Drive, near Coit and Campbell Roads.

According to Richardson Fire Chief Curtis Poovey, three workers were on a metal scaffold at the site where the new home was being built.

During their work, Poovey said the scaffold - which he said was built too close to an overhead electrical line - came into contact with that line. One of the workers was shocked, as a result.

Poovey said first responders had to wait for Oncor to cut electricity to the line in order to rescue the workers from the scaffold. The worker who was shocked was stable when they were taken to the hospital but in serious condition. The other two workers were checked out on the scene but were not transported.