DALLAS — In 1993, Jennifer Kundak got a job to pay for what she wanted: Breast augmentation.

"I was 19 years old," she said. "And I thought it would make me feel more confident."

And it did — until it didn’t. Kundak is one of many women who started feeling symptoms of numbness, migraines and more after getting breast implants. She connected with similar women online who believe they have or had breast implant illness, and she decided to take her implants out.

"April 2nd is when I ex-planted," Kundak said. "Raynaud's episodes have vanished. Face has cleared. Swelling has gone down."

She was already grateful. Then she got news that proved she may have dodged a bigger bullet. An FDA voluntary recall was issued for several textured implants by implant maker Allergan, due to a rare link to a type of lymphoma.

"I felt extremely relieved that I don’t have to worry about that," she said. "They’re not in my body anymore."

But they are in her mother, Lynda Windham, who had a lift in the 2000s.

"I knew I had textured [implants], it was the greatest thing at the time," Windham sad. "That’s what everybody wanted."

They were more commonly used in decades past, according to Dallas surgeon Dr. Ramsey Choucair.

"Most of the surgeons that I know do not use the textured implant, but some do," Choucair said.

But what if you don’t want the kind of implants you have? Check your records, or call the office or hospital that might have them. If they're nowhere to be found, Choucair says you shouldn't have anything to worry about unless you're feeling ill.

"You just need to go to a board certified plastic surgeon and discuss any symptoms you're having," Choucair said.

The FDA is not recommending women remove their implants if they are not feeling some type of symptoms. Windham hasn't felt ill, so she's keeping them in for now and being vigilant.

"I’ll be doing more research on that particular type of cancer just so I will be on the lookout for it," she said.

But that worries her daughter, who wants her mom to join her in removing that risk.

"It terrifies me. But it’s too big a decision," Kundak said. "All I can do is share my story."