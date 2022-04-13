Women of Canales Furniture open new headquarters

WFAA got a glimpse inside the biggest undertaking by the women of the family-owned business. This comes after Veronica Canales helped open their first store in 2003.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The new warehouse for Canales Furniture has already come a long way, and keeping the company in Arlington is more than business – it's about family.

WFAA got a glimpse inside the biggest undertaking by the women of the family-owned business. This all comes after the matriarch Veronica Canales helped open their first furniture store in 2003. She has since taught the up-and-coming women in the family how to be a success.

Mylene Mitchell is only in her 20s but is quickly learning the business.

"I am the marketing director and as well the oldest of the second generation of the Canales family," said Mitchell.

Canales Furniture's new generation shared their vision with Arlington city leaders and the Latino Advisory Board during a tour.

The five-year business plan is impressive.

"We're going to have our distribution center, our corporate headquarters, our retail showroom. That's going to be 40,000 square feet," said Mitchell.

The plans from Mitchell and the new Canales generation even include an in-store cafe for customers and employees. They will also entertain customers on a balcony overlooking the city.

This family venture almost didn't happen in Arlington after they eyed other cities and even moved out of the country. They looked at moving to Dallas, Houston and Mexico.

But, Arlington is where it all started.

"I'm a very competitive guy," said Arlington Mayor Jim Ross.

He doesn't like losing and was determined to win the Canales family over.

"I wasn't about to lose one of the best family-run businesses in all of North Texas," Mayor Jim Ross said. "We reached out to them immediately, found out what they needed, found what they needed, and we made it happen."

The old Frye warehouse in Arlington had been empty for about two years. Despite several companies eyeing the building, nothing had been set in stone.

In January, the Canales family received the keys to the building. They immediately had contractors in place to renovate, paint and retrofit the warehouse for the future.

Now that the family has it as their new headquarters, it will also be a huge boost for people looking for work in Arlington. There is a larger-than-life sign on the building encouraging people to apply for jobs.

Managers at Canales Furniture are looking for people who want to work full-time and part-time while growing with the company.

Mitchell believes the new Arlington location is perfect not only for her family but also for the community and the faithful customers who have supported their business over the years. Providing jobs is just one way the women of Canales Furniture are giving back.