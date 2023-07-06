Woman's body discovered in Grapevine Lake, police say

Grapevine PD said once crews recovered the body from the water, they “discovered signs of trauma inconsistent with drowning.”

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Police are investigating after a body was found in Grapevine Lake, officials say.

At about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, the Grapevine Police Department says a witness driving by the lake called 9-1-1 after her passenger thought they saw a body floating near the spillway on the side of the dam.

Grapevine police officers responded to the scene along with the Flower Mound Fire Department, the Texas Game Warden, the Army Corps of Engineers and the medical examiner.

Grapevine PD said that, once crews recovered the body from the water, they “discovered signs of trauma inconsistent with drowning.”

Police said they are unclear of how long the body had been in the water. At this time, the medical examiner is working to identify the person but say it was a woman.

As the investigation continues, police have closed Fairway Drive between the nearby Grapevine Golf Course and Rockledge Park. Officials said they plan to reopen the road to traffic late Thursday night.

Grapevine Police are asking anyone with information concerning this case to call the department at 817-410-3900 or to email tips to cidmail@grapevinetexas.gov.