Woman struck and killed by vehicle on service road, Duncanville police say

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Duncanville police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

It happened about 5:52 a.m. The driver stopped at the scene and police say he did not see the woman walking in the middle of the service road in the southbound lanes of East U.S. 67 service road between N. Cockrell Hill and Danieldale roads.

The pedestrian is described as a woman estimated to be in her 30s, police said. She was pronounced dead by paramedics who responded to the scene. Her identity has not been released.

Police say this was a tragic accident and there are no charges pending against the driver of the vehicle.