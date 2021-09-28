Woman expected to be OK after shooting in Dallas

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

DALLAS — A woman is expected to be OK after she was shot multiple times Monday night in Dallas, police said.

Officers responded about 11:45 p.m. to the 9600 block of St. Augustine Road.

The woman was shot in the face, chest and arm, according to officers who were at the scene. She was taken to a fire station in a private vehicle, but the firefighters were away at a fire, the officers said.

Firefighters from another station came to help her and pick her up. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK, police said.