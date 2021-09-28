Woman expected to be OK after shooting in Dallas

DALLAS — A woman is expected to be OK after she was shot multiple times Monday night in Dallas, police said.
Officers responded about 11:45 p.m. to the 9600 block of St. Augustine Road.
The woman was shot in the face, chest and arm, according to officers who were at the scene. She was taken to a fire station in a private vehicle, but the firefighters were away at a fire, the officers said.
Firefighters from another station came to help her and pick her up. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK, police said.
No arrests were made. No other information was available.