Woman arrested after getting kicked out of Rockwall 4th of July parade, using tractor to evade officers, police say

ROCKWALL, Texas — A 61-year-old woman was arrested after using her tractor to evade police following a disturbance at the Rockwall 4th of July parade Saturday morning, officials said.

Around 11:30 a.m., Rockwall police said officers were called to the parade staging area near Utley Middle School after a parade participant, whom they identified as Laurie Bostic, was reportedly causing a disturbance.

Police said Bostic refused to cooperate with parade officials, and they decided she would not be able to join the parade route.

But police said Bostic ignored that order, and due to the dangerous way she was driving her tractor, officers attempted to stop her near TL Towsend Drive and Justin Road.

A witness caught Bostic on camera as she refused to stop and evaded police.

Rockwall PD said officers were able to force Bostic from the road, where she ran into a fence and wrecked her tractor.