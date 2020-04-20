Woman killed, man injured after car crashes into backyard, Dallas authorities say

Detectives are not sure of the cause of accident and are still investigating who was driving at the time.

A woman was killed and a man was injured when their car left the road and drove into a backyard early Sunday in Dallas, a spokesperson with the Dallas County Sheriff's Department said.

The crash happened just before 1:15 a.m. The two people were driving westbound in a Dodge Charger on the Interstate 20 service road near Santa Rosa Way at the time.

For some reason, the car drove up onto the right median, through a fence and into the backyard of a house on the 2900 block of Nandina Drive, officials said.

First responders pulled both the man and woman out of the passenger side door, noting it was not clear who was the driver. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the man was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, according to officials.

