Only one car was involved in crash, according to police.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A woman died Sunday night in Fort Worth after the car she was driving crashed, police said.

Officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to the crash, which was at the northbound ramp from Spur 280 to westbound Interstate 35.

Her car was the only vehicle involved in the crash, police said. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.