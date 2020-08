Officials say the single occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A woman was killed after a fiery crash Thursday evening near the Fort Worth Zoo, police say.

Police responded to the scene around 10:45 p.m. to find the car engulfed in flames.

Officials say the woman was pronounced dead on scene. She was the only person in the vehicle, according to officials.

Witnesses told police the vehicle was involved in a street race before hitting a curb and crashing.