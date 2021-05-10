Woman arrested in connection to 39-year-old man's shooting death in University Park

A juvenile who police say was "directly responsible" for Marc Anthony Montes' death was arrested on Oct. 6, one day after the shooting.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas — Editor's note: The above video aired the day of the fatal shooting.

A second arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a 39-year-old man in University Park earlier this month, police said.

Jennifer Montes, 39, faces a tampering with evidence charge in the death of Marc Anthony Montes, 39, according to a police news release.

Police confirmed that Jennifer Montes is a family member of the victim, but they did not say how the two are related.

A juvenile who police say was "directly responsible" for Marc Anthony Montes' death was arrested on Oct. 6, one day after the shooting.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. near a Shell gas station in the 7000 block of Snider Plaza, northwest of the Southern Methodist University campus.

Police said a witness at the scene began CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived on scene. Montes was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police said Montes was riding in a Ford truck on Lovers Lane when he was shot. Police said Jennifer Montes was driving the truck when the shooting happened.

Witnesses told police that the victim was pushed out of the truck after the shooting happened and the truck drove away.

The Dallas Police Department's fugitive and vice unit arrested Jennifer Montes on Wednesday night, according to University Park police. She was being held at the Dallas County jail on Thursday.

More information about the investigation wasn't yet available. The juvenile suspect's name is not being released.