The suspects are unknown. Shell casings were found in the street.

A woman was hospitalized after she was shot during a drive-by early Saturday morning in Fort Worth, police said.

At about 4:45 a.m., the woman was walking north on S. Riverside Drive at East Mulkey Street when a black vehicle drove by and shot her, police said.

She was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.

No other information was available.