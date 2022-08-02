Woman honored for saving 7-year-old Parker County boy in dog attack

Lorena Parker was presented the Life Saving Award by Sheriff Russ Authier for her heroic actions in saving Connor Landers when he was brutally attacked by a dog.

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The above video aired on Feb. 8, 2022, when Conner returned to school.

A woman who pulled a 7-year-old boy to safety after he was attacked by a dog in their neighborhood was honored by the Parker County Sheriff's Office Monday.

Lorena Parker was presented the Life Saving Award by Sheriff Russ Authier for her heroic actions in saving Connor Landers when he was brutally attacked by a dog on Jan. 21, 2022.

On that day, Landers was walking the short distance from the bus stop to his home when a dog, described as a box/bullmastiff mixed-breed, escaped a fenced yard and mauled him.

Parker, who lives next door to Landers' family, witnessed the incident. She told WFAA during an interview in early February that she saw the dog standing over Landers "shaking him."

Parker then grabbed a stick.

“I caught him and started beating on the dog. And then (the dog) drug (Landers) all the way (down the street),” Parker told WFAA.

Parker said she fought off the dog and managed to pull Landers to safety.

For her bravery, she was initially awarded $500 from fundraising efforts by Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Officers.

Landers was able to return to school after a two-week recovery, he still has scars on his face.

Monday, Feb. 28, Landers was there when his rescuer, Parker, received her award. He was all smiles!