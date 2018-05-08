A woman who was waiting at a DART bus stop in East Dallas was hit and killed by a car Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. just north of Buckner Boulevard and Peavy Road, DART spokesman Mark Ball said. The intersection is about a mile north of Interstate 30.

The woman died at the scene. The driver of the car was taken to a hospital, Ball said. DART re-routed service from the bus stop Sunday afternoon.

Dallas police are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

© 2018 WFAA