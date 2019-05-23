DALLAS — Editor's note: Dallas police originally released information saying the woman had died. Officials said Thursday afternoon that the woman is alive.

A woman was found shot Wednesday night in a North Dallas parking lot.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 9:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of McCallum Boulevard near Coit Road. They found a woman with a gunshot would lying on the ground.

