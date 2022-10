The unidentified woman was pronounced deceased at that the scene and it remains unclear how she ended up in the dumpster.

ARLINGTON, Texas — An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a dumpster behind an Arlington business, police say.

Tuesday morning, officers were called to 360 and Avenue J in response to a call concerning a female found unresponsive in a dumpster.

Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma, and it remains unclear how she ended up in the dumpster.