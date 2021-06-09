Patty Tidwell woke up to use the restroom in the middle of the night and found a massive python had crawled through the sewer line and out of the toilet.

ANDREWS, Texas — It's the stuff of nightmares-finding a snake in your toilet.

That's exactly what happened to one woman in Andrews.

Patty Tidwell woke up to use the restroom in the middle of the night and found a massive python had crawled through the sewer line and out of the toilet.

"I got up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom, and I open my bathroom door, switched on the light and there was this big python hanging out on the back of the toilet hanging into my sink. It freaked me out, never expected that," Tidwell said.

Tidwell said animal control arrived in less than five minutes, and ended up using her hair straightener to remove the snake.

Andrews police officers believe the python is someone's pet because it was big and looked well fed.