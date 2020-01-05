Woman faces murder charge in shooting death of Fort Worth man, police say

Detectives say the woman faces a murder charge in connection with the incident.

Editor's note: Fort Worth police originally stated the suspect had cut the victim a few days prior to the shooting, which was incorrect. This story has been updated to reflect the latest information from police.

A man in his 50s died Thursday night after a woman allegedly shot him in the head, Fort Worth police say.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. near the 5400 block of East Berry Street. Authorities say when officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials say.

According to police, the victim was shot by a woman he was allegedly dating. She has been identified as 60-year-old Jacqueline Johnson.

Authorities say she faces a murder charge in connection with the incident.

As of Friday morning, police have not released the name of the victim.

Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.