A 41-year-old woman died after trying to cross the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Commonwealth Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was identified as 41-year-old Jeanetta Bicknell. The sheriff's office said that the driver who hit her did stop after the crash and that no charges are expected. Next of kin have been notified.

