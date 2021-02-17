Woman dies in Fort Worth house fire

The woman was found dead after the home in the 5300 block of Wooten Drive in Fort Worth caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A woman died Tuesday afternoon in a house fire in south Fort Worth and the cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

The fire started just before 4 p.m. in the 5300 block of Wooten Drive, near the intersection of Granbury Road and Wonder Drive.

Firefighters responded and reported a large column of smoke prior to their arrival at the home, officials with the Fort Worth Fire Department said.

The home was on fire when crews arrived and heavy smoke was present. Officials said they knew someone may have been trapped and tried to search the home, but had to get out due to a structural collapse.

When the fire was contained, firefighters searched the home again and found an adult woman who was deceased, officials said.

Her identity and official cause of death will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

No other injuries were reported, officials said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.