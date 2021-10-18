'I was fighting for my life': Woman attacked by masked man in Dallas neighborhood park

A woman says she was on a morning walk in Urbandale Park when a masked man jumped from the bushes and began violently beating her and knocking out her teeth.

DALLAS — A neighborhood volunteer group is increasing its presence near Urbandale Park in Dallas after a woman said she was attacked by a masked man.

The attack happened along the walking trail around 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.

The woman said she was on her morning walk when she was attacked from behind. She said a man jumped from the bushes and began assaulting her.

“I was fighting for my life. You know, literally, I was fighting for my life,” the woman explained.

The woman said she wants people to be aware of what happened.

“He tried to put me in a full nelson, some kind of wrestling move. Where he actually put his hand up under my arm and behind my neck,” she explained.

The woman says it all happened fast.

“I started fighting back. I wiggled. I kept moving, so that he could not get that other hand around my neck. I started yelling. I did whatever I could do to get free from him. Get out of his grip,” she said.

The man continued beating the woman. She said he repeatedly punched her in the face, knocking out her front teeth.

The woman describes the man who assaulted her as 5'10". He was wearing a ski mask, black hoodie, jeans, and sneakers. She said the man wasn’t alone.

She reported seeing another man in the distance waiting by a car. Her attacker was allegedly speaking to that man in Spanish.

A neighborhood safety group called Volunteers in Patrol has been discussing the alleged attack.

Neighborhood leaders from that group have been canvassing the park since the attack and coming up with safety plans.

“What we decided was that the community is going to get some fliers together, and we’re going to walk,” explained former park board member and community organizer Yolanda Williams.

The group is discussing block walks to make sure neighbors are informed and aware.