Woman arrested on arson charges in connection with Drug Emporium, Hotel Lodge fires in Denton

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — A 45-year-old woman has been arrested and faces two charges of arson in connection with two separate fires that occurred within the past week in Denton, officials said.

The first fire Jennifer Spillane is accused of starting happened the afternoon of May 20 at the Holiday Lodge motel, according to the Denton Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office.

Authorities said 12 people were displaced during the fire, and the estimated damage to the motel is over $250,000. No injuries were reported.

2 Alarm fire at Holiday Lodge this afternoon. 12 people displaced but thankfully no injuries. Cause under investigation. Thanks to @LCitiesFD @LittleElmTX Fire Dept and @KrumFire for their help covering calls. pic.twitter.com/zVjvkziIhJ — City of Denton Fire Department (@DentonFireDept) May 20, 2021

The second fire happened the morning of May 24, when Denton firefighters responded to a structure fire behind Drug Emporium near 720 W. University Dr.

According to officials, this fire burned a palletized bail of cardboard, which caused damage to the exterior of the building.

Investigators said they conducted interviews after both fires and reviewed the evidence that linked Spillane to both fires.

She's currently in custody; authorities said bail is expected to be set Tuesday. Denton fire officials also said she may face additional charges.

Anyone with information about Spillane or the ongoing investigations is asked to contact Deputy Jacob Cooper with the Denton Fire Marshal’s Office at 940-349-8867.