Woman accused in Illinois kidnapping case is arrested in Parker County; 3 children safe

WEATHERFORD, Texas — An Illinois woman was arrested on kidnapping charges in Parker County on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Casandra Carter, 37, faces a charge of family battery in the alleged kidnapping of three children from foster care in Illinois, with the intent to leave the country, according to Weatherford police.

Carter, a man and the three children were found in a hotel room in Weatherford. The children appeared to be OK and were taken into the care of Child Protective Services, police said.

A Weatherford police officer about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday had gotten a hit from his license-plate reader on a vehicle in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn off Interstate 20 in Weatherford.

The license-plate notification was for a warrant for Carter's arrest. After confirming the case information with the FBI, police arrested Carter at the hotel.

The man who was with Carter was initially taken into custody but later released. Police said they do not believe he was involved in the incident.