DALLAS — Police are investigating after they discovered a woman shot to death Thursday night.

Officers were called to perform health and welfare check at an apartment in the 1100 block of North Masters Drive.

A 58-year-old woman was found dead inside her apartment. Police said the woman appeared to have been shot.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

