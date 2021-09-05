Witness to police: Man accidentally shot himself at Dallas Omni while cleaning gun

Officers responded to the shooting at the hotel, 555 S. Lamar St. in downtown, about 11:35 p.m. Saturday.

DALLAS — A man died after he accidentally shot himself while cleaning a gun at the Omni Hotel in Dallas on Saturday night, a witness told police, according to a police news release.

Police found the victim dead of a gunshot wound to his upper torso, the news release said.

A witness said the man accidentally shot himself while cleaning a gun, police said. More information was not released.