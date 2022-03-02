Winter storm: Here are the impacts North Texas felt

Depending on where you live or work in the area, the winter weather might be hitting you differently than in other parts.

DALLAS — A Winter Storm Warning is still in effect for all of North Texas. Accumulations of sleet, snow are ongoing in North Texas.

Travel will be difficult due to ice and snow Thursday morning. Ice accumulations and gusty winds on utility lines could cause power disruptions. Cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Here are some of the impacts that were felt:

Collin County

Collin County saw a lot of rain and some freezing rain late Wednesday night.

Ice started to coat on a lot of of the trees and some of the power lines. Roads started to become wet as well.

Rain turning to freezing rain in Plano. Ice has coated many trees. CollinCo Emerg Mgmt has crews on standby. Concerns are icy roads, bridges, and power lines, especially as the night progresses and temps dip.

Collin County Emergency Management said its team had one weather-related accident in Josephine. There were no injuries.

Big branches started to come down onto fences and alleyways in parts of Allen.

Big branches down doing damage to fences and blocking an alley. City of Allen already chainsawing up the tree though.

Dallas

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport had to temporarily suspend operations Thursday because of the weather impacts.

Operations had been suspended until 11 a.m. while runways were being treated for snow and ice.

By around noon, the first American Airline flights began arriving to DFW, among them a flight from Houston. By about 12:30 p.m., the first departure from DFW was set to take off, headed to Cancun, Mexico.

Flight from Houston, the first American Airlines flight of the day, lands at DFW airport at noon as other outbound flights are deiced in preparation for takeoff from the one operational runway.

Denton

Denton Police have responded to 16 crash calls since 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Two of the crashes resulted in injuries but none were serious, police say. Officers have been dispatched to three assist motorists calls.

There was a storm-related outage that occurred overnight when a tree fell across a power line and then impacted 17 customers, according to the City of Denton. Power has been restored and there were no active outages as of 6:00 a.m.

Decatur

Some overpasses and bridges are starting to have ice form, creating some slick roads.

Thick flurries are starting to come down in Decatur! ❄️ 🥶



This is the most amount of snow we’ve seen YET, and it just picked up about 15 mins ago#WiseCounty



(@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/EXIAjdp72E — Adriana De Alba (@adealbaWFAA) February 3, 2022