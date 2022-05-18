North Texas teen killed, 3 others hospitalized in crash with 18-wheeler near school

While assisting aid, it became apparent the high school driver of the passenger car was dead, according to Wills Point Police Chief Aaron Long.

WILLS POINT, Texas — An accident involving an 18-wheeler truck left one North Texas high schooler dead and sent three others to the hospital, according to the Wills Point Police Department.

Wills Point police on Tuesday night received a dispatch call from the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office about a crash at U.S. Highway 80 and F.M. 2965 in Wills Point, just east of Wills Point High School.

This is about 50 miles east of Dallas.

When officers arrived, they found a passenger car and an 18-wheeler truck had been in an accident. Officers immediately began helping everyone on the scene, which included four Wills Point High School students in the passenger car and a man driving the 18-wheeler.

One of the high school students died at the scene, according to Wills Point Police Chief Aaron Long. The three other high schoolers were taken to a Tyler hospital for their injuries.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was evaluated and released at the scene.

Authorities did not provide more information about how the crash happened. It was still under investigation Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, Long said until he can confirm all family members of the four high school students have been notified, no names will be released.

Wills Point High School posted on Facebook on Tuesday night, asking for prayers for students and staff. More information has not been released by the school district.