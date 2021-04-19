One of Austin shooting victims was set to play football at UNT

Willie Simmons III was a senior at Elgin High School and set to join the University of North Texas in the fall.

ELGIN, Texas — One of the victims of a shooting in Austin over the weekend was set to play football at the University of North Texas.

Elgin ISD identified Willie Simmons III and Alyssa Broderick, believed to be the suspect's daughter, as two of the victims shot and killed over the weekend.

Simmons was recruited by UNT and was scheduled to join the school in August, according to a statement from Elgin ISD and tweets from the UNT football coach.

The statement from Elgin ISD read in part:

"Willie was a senior at Elgin High School. He was an exceptional young man and leader among his peers. Strong, both academically and athletically, he represented the very best of Elgin ISD. He was the Captain of our football team; a friend to everyone he met; and most recently, recruited to play football for the University of North Texas."

UNT head football coach Seth Littrell tweeted out a response to the news, saying that Simmons was the type of player every coach wants to recruit.

"His athletic talent was obvious, but his personal character, his selfless attitude and his passion for life made him a natural leader and the perfect teammate," his tweet read in part.

Littrell said he was praying for Simmons' family and community.

"He will forever be a member of our Mean Green football family," wrote Littrell.

Full statement from Elgin ISD: