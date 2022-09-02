Will Dallas get a new downtown convention center? Council will vote on whether to move forward

The project would cost up to $2 billion, and it's likely that a 2% increase on city hotel tax would have to be approved by voters to fund the project.

DALLAS — The Dallas City Council is holding a vote Wednesday on whether to move forward on a plan to redevelop the downtown convention center, including the possibility of a total rebuild, a move the city says could double annual event attendance and yearly hotel stays.

The project would cost up to $2 billion, and it's likely that a 2% increase on city hotel tax would have to be approved by voters to fund the project. If approved by voters, the project could take up to five years to complete.

But some city leaders say a new convention center, over time, would cost about the same as what the city pours into maintenance of the existing Kay Bailey Hutchison Center, a sprawling complex across the south end of downtown.

A new convention center would be located in the same area but would feature new structures, improved pedestrian areas and modernized event space.

"We can spend hundreds of millions of dollars to repair the convention center and all we're getting is the exact same building," Councilmember Omar Narvaez said. "Versus spending the exact same amount, maybe a little more, we can actually transform this area and be a part of downtown and connect everything together."

A recent presentation from Rosa Fleming, the city's director of convention and event services, cited a host of issues with the existing convention center: operational challenges from dated facilities and systems, plus a lack of storage space and walkability options between various event spaces in the center.

The city's current "patch-and-repair" approach to maintaining the convention center has totaled $500 to $700 million in costs over the years, the presentation said.

Fleming's presentation said developing a "world-class convention center" could boost economic growth and better connect the complex to the rest of downtown.

As currently situated, the convention center "is a physical barrier," the presentation said, that does not have a clear entrance and offers a poor experience for pedestrians

Over the last 15 years, Dallas has lost 948 events due to issues with the convention center, the presentation said. A revamped convention center, located at the same site, would nearly double annual event attendance, which currently sits at about 800,000 attendees, per the presentation. These improvements, the presentation said, would also add an estimated 330,000 hotel room night stays, doubling the current number.

The presentation offered three possible alternatives and cost estimates for the convention center: an expansion of the "patch and repair" process ($400 to $500 million), a hybrid plan that maintains some existing structure ($900 million to $1 billion) and a redevelopment that overhauls much of the campus ($1.5 to $2 billion).

You can read more about the master plan here.

The council vote on Wednesday would just be an initial step in the process -- a phase that includes hearing feedback on the different proposals, and submitting a project resolution to the state attorney general's office.

Later this month or in early March, the council would then move forward with a resolution that provides for planning, construction and other project developments, as well as designating funding for each.