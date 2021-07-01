Wildfire devastates British Columbia village that hit 121 degrees

The mayor of Lytton, British Columbia, which is 95 miles northeast of Vancouver, told CBC News that “the whole town is on fire.”

LYTTON, BC — A wildfire amid a record heat wave in western Canada has forced authorities to order residents to evacuate a village in British Columbia that smashed the country’s record for hottest temperature three days in a row this week.

Mayor Jan Polderman of Lytton issued the evacuation order, saying on Twitter that the fire was threatening structures and the safety of the 250 residents of the community, which is 95 miles (153 kilometers) northeast of Vancouver.

He tells CBC News that “the whole town is on fire.”

Lytton's Main Street, before and after yesterday's devastating fire.



