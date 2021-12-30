More than 500 structures have been burned in Thursday's fires.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — More than 500 structures have been destroyed in the Marshall Fire in Boulder County on Thursday, according to Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle.

That makes the Marshall Fire the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history.

Pelle said all 370 homes were destroyed in the Sagamore subdivision just west of Superior. About 210 structures might have been destroyed in the area just southwest of Highway 36 and McCaslin Boulevard, including several businesses in the Target shopping complex, Pelle said.

Pelle said an unknown number of homes between Superior and Marshall have also been destroyed.

Pelle said one officer sustained minor injuries from flying debris, but no other injuries or fatalities have been reported. Because of the scope of the fires, "We would not be surprised if there are injuries or fatalities," he said.

Pelle said firefighters have been able to access some, but not all, of the burned areas.

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated due to the fire, which has burned about 1,600 acres as of Thursday evening.

