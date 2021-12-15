Wife of hospitalized motorcyclist says Prosper mayor 'isn't much of a man' for leaving scene of accident involving husband

Mayor Ray Smith says he was unaware a motorcyclist rear-ended his truck, thinking another vehicle had. He says he left the accident to chase after that car instead.

MCKINNEY, Texas — Friends and family of Rodney Carver, 72, gathered outside his hospital room at Baylor Scott & White in McKinney Wednesday night to pray for a swift recovery - no thanks to an accident that's left him hospitalized for over a week.

That accident put Carver in critical condition and placed the mayor of Prosper in the middle of controversy.

On Tuesday, investigators with the McKinney Police Department confirmed that Mayor Ray Smith was involved in the crash that left Carver hospitalized.

A spokesperson also said that Smith left the accident scene without rendering aid to Carver - a crime in Texas, even if the accident wasn't Smith's fault.

Investigators say Smith was traveling westbound on 380 in his truck when a car failed to yield the right of way, turning west from a parking lot onto University and in front of Smith's truck, causing him to slam on his brakes.

Police determined that Carver failed to maintain a safe stopping distance from Smith's truck and rear-ended the vehicle.

Smith told WFAA at a council meeting Tuesday that he was riding in the truck with his son and never even got out because he saw another car speed around him, thinking that was the culprit that hit him.

"Once I was ready to get out and swap information, the car came around, and I said, 'that's the guy that just hit me,'" Smith said.

According to investigators, Smith followed the vehicle he thought hit his truck until he lost sight of it. Smith told WFAA Monday that he didn't know Carver was in the roadway.

Smith also said Tuesday that he never even called 911 to report the accident.

"Did you ever call 911 after the crash?" WFAA asked.

"No, because the car I thought hit me, I was chasing," Smith said.

Smith said authorities came to his house the night of the crash because another person who witnessed the accident got his license plate and reported it.

Once at Smith's home, police say they determined that he wasn't under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

But because Smith left the scene instead of stopping to determine if a person was involved in the accident or needed help, which is required by law, a Grand Jury referral for an accident involving personal injury has been filed with the Collin County District Attorney’s Office.

Barbara Carver, Rodney's wife, told WFAA at the prayer vigil Wednesday night that she struggles to believe the mayor's side of the story and says it was foolhardy to leave her husband in the roadway.

"I fully believe and have faith that Rod is going to be OK, and be the man he once was," Barbara said.

"I'm focused on him, not the mayor. He doesn't mean that much to me. As a man? He's proven he's not much of that either."

Barbara says Smith should have gotten out of his truck at the very least or called 911 before beginning a 'chase.'

"That was a hard hit. That wasn’t something where someone just goes up, and, 'oh, I touched your bumper,' and moved on," she said.

"You knew you got hit—why you choose to run? That’s where I’m questioning things."

Before the council meeting began Tuesday, Smith somberly took control of the forum before getting to agenda items and offered sympathies to Carver's family - specifically his wife, Barbara.

"My only concern right now is for his speedy and successful recovery. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family in this difficult time," Smith said.

Smith then said a prayer for Carver: "Dear Lord, please lift up Mr. Carver. He is one of our brothers in Christ. He's hurting right now. I pray for your healing hand upon him and that he will be healed and give you all the glory, Lord.

Smith then prayed for the motorcyclist—Rodney Carver.



He declined to talk more about the incident due to ongoing investigation.



McKinney PD has forwarded the case to the Collin County DA’s office for grand jury consideration.



WFAA asked Carver what she thought of the prayer before Rod's riding buddies said prayers of their own outside the hospital.