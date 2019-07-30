DALLAS — A woman was found shot to death and her husband injured Monday night after a shooting at Hotel ZaZa in Uptown.



Officers responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. to the hotel in the 2300 block of Leonard Street, near McKinney Avenue.

Police said they are investigating the death, but did not say the circumstances that led to her death.

Her husband was also injured and sent to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

