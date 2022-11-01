Car hits, seriously injures North Texas 14-year-old on motorbike, police say

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A 14-year-old boy in White Settlement was seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a mini-motorbike Tuesday, police said.
Chief Christopher Cook said the teen was on a mini-motorbike when a driver struck him. The crash happened near Brewer Middle School during lunchtime.
The boy was taken to a hospital with what Cook called "life-threatening injuries."
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
