Second body found at Dallas' White Rock Lake in two weeks

DALLAS — A male body was found at White Rock Lake on Thursday, according to police.

Dallas police confirmed to WFAA that a 911 caller reported a male floating in White Rock Lake.

There were no further details immediately available Thursday.

Police said it was an active investigation.

This marks the second time in two weeks where a body has been found at White Rock Lake.

In late March, a person was found dead in the water along the 8100 block of Garland Road. That person's identity still has not been released as of April 8.