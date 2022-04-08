Second body found at Dallas' White Rock Lake in two weeks

DALLAS — A male body was found at White Rock Lake on Thursday, according to police.
Dallas police confirmed to WFAA that a 911 caller reported a male floating in White Rock Lake.
There were no further details immediately available Thursday.
Police said it was an active investigation.
This marks the second time in two weeks where a body has been found at White Rock Lake.
In late March, a person was found dead in the water along the 8100 block of Garland Road. That person's identity still has not been released as of April 8.
The investigation into the person found dead in March is ongoing, as well.