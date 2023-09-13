Dallas Love Field is relocating its rideshare pickup. Prepare to factor in 9-minute walk

Starting Thursday, you'll have to go to Garage B to catch any app-based rideshares (Alto, Lyft, Uber, and Wingz) taxis and limousines.

DALLAS — Thursday morning, Dallas Love Field’s transportation network pick-up area will officially relocate from the airport’s lower-level roadway to the adjacent Garage B’s Level One.

This means you'll have to head to Garage B to catch any app-based rideshares (Alto, Lyft, Uber, and Wingz) taxis, peer-to-peer luxury vehicles and limousines for hire.

The airport says the change will alleviate curbside congestion at the terminal.

Transportation network drivers will only be allowed to stage and pick up passengers on the south end of level one in Garage B, according to the airport. Repeat violations will result in penalties.

WFAA reporter Sydney Persing walked from baggage claim to the new pick-up area in Garage B, so you know how much extra time to factor in. It took her nine minutes.

Love Field says DART and all shuttle buses will continue to pick up and drop off on the lower-level roadway. Your family and friends can still pick you up from this area as well.

The change only applies to pick up. Meaning, you can still get dropped off curbside by taxis, Ubers, etc.