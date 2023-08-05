'Oppenheimer' at 5:50 a.m.? It's a thing at one Dallas theater

​The Cinemark Dallas XD and IMAX is offering "Oppenheimer" showtimes as early as 5:50 a.m., or as late as 2:30 a.m.

DALLAS — The proof is in the box office: The "Barbenheimer" hype is real.

The dual release of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" last weekend had moviegoers flocking to the theaters.

And in the case of "Oppenheimer," some of those cinema fans are willing to watch a very early showing. You probably couldn't even call it a matinee.

The Cinemark Dallas XD and IMAX has offered "Oppenheimer" showtimes as early as 5:50 a.m., or as late as 2:30 a.m., depending on your perspective.

Or maybe you'll just pull an all-nighter and watch them back-to-back. "Barbie" has some early showings, too, including 8:15 a.m. on Sunday. But Cinemark's breakfast with "Oppenheimer," the earliest showings of which are on weekends, seems to be a result of the Dallas theater's unique offering: IMAX on film, which director Christopher Nolan has said is his preferred way to view his new blockbuster.

The Dallas Cinemark, located at 11819 Webb Chapel Road off Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway, is one of two theaters in Texas that show IMAX movies in 70mm film. The other location is in San Antonio.

Other IMAX theaters show movies on digital.

Granted, most moviegoers might not notice the difference between digital and film. But if you're among those who do, you might want to set the alarm or have a midnight cup of coffee.

The only available showing in IMAX 70mm at the Dallas Cinemark on Friday is actually at 2:35 a.m. Saturday. Same goes for Saturday into Sunday morning, and no showings have tickets available Sunday during the day.

But you're in luck if you plan ahead: Next Saturday, Aug. 5, tickets are still available for a 6:50 a.m.