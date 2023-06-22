x
Summer 2023 is here: Take a look at where to get your child swim lessons in North Texas

Swimming lessons are also more than just training, but a way of learning about proper swim clothes and practicing self-rescue when falling in.

DALLAS — Summer 2023 has officially arrived! And with the rising heat, comes a little fun under the sun. As many North Texas take their pick of waterparks, public/private pools or lakes -- it's a good reminder to stay safe. 

According to the Department of Family and Protective Services, 76 Texas children drowned in 2022 – including one in a bucket.

This year, so far, 29 children have drowned, including two in Collin County, two in Tarrant County and one in Ellis County.

Here are some water safety tips to keep you and your children safe.

List of places to get swim lessons in DFW:

Dallas 

City of Dallas Park & Rec Dept

Emler Swim School

AquaMobile - At Home Swim Lessons

Fort Worth

Fort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition

Sigma Swimming (several locations)

YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas

Fort Worth 

Cook Children's Water Safety Club

Guide to Swim Lessons in Tarrant County

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Swim & Smile

