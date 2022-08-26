'Where do you go' | Tenants at Oak Cliff apartment complex say landlord wants them to leave, housing vouchers no longer accepted

Some low-income residents at Arterra Apartments say they have little time to find another home. They said housing assistance vouchers are no longer being accepted.

DALLAS — Some longtime residents at an Oak Cliff apartment complex said they’re being told they will soon have to move out.

Neighbors at the Arterra Apartments on East Ledbetter Drive say property managers are advising them the complex owners are no longer accepting housing assistance vouchers.

“This has been very, very, stressful,” said Wanda Brown. She’s lived in the complex eight years.

Tenants say they’ve been sharing their experiences and organizing, as they learn more neighbors are receiving notices to vacate.

“If I have to be out of here Sept. 30, where are my child and I going to go? We don’t have nothing,” said April Wolford.

The residents said the complex’s plan to reject housing vouchers primarily impacts a large group of low-income seniors and disabled individuals. The tenants said many of them have been relying on the Walker Program, or other Housing Choice Vouchers that pay a portion of the rent directly to the landlord.

“Where do you go? You don’t have no where to go,” Brown explained.

Some of the tenants describe the situation as frustrating and scary for vulnerable residents, during a time when rent rates are rising and affordable options are sparse.

The voucher issue isn’t the only problem tenants at Arterra Apartments said they’re complaining about.

”No lights for three days,” one woman said.

They say maintenance requests are often delayed.

“From sewage being backed up in your bathtub, and you can’t get hold of anybody for days,” Wolford added.

Others said the fear of retaliation is real.

“When they told me they were going to put me out, I just stayed quiet,” Sahra Pena said.

The property has changed names at least three times in the past eight years. It was formerly called Oasis. It was named The Loop, before changing names to Arterra Apartments.

A representative from Arterra Apartments, named Raqueline, said neither she, nor the company, had any comments when asked about the neighbors’ concerns and the alleged plan to avoid accepting housing vouchers.

“We need a legal team. We need ADA,” said Carlita Smith as she described efforts to advocate for the neighbors.

Tenants said they are organizing and signing petitions, hoping to raise awareness about the challenges they’re facing at the complex.

“I just need for the City of Dallas to step in just a little bit more to help us that cannot bring ourselves through this,” Brown said.