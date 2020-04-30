What's up with Greg's cup? Daybreak features nonprofits leading up to North Texas Giving Day

WFAA is featuring a nonprofit every day leading up to May 5.

What's up with Greg Fields' coffee cup?

WFAA is featuring a nonprofit every day leading up to North Texas Giving Day on May 5, which is the biggest day of the year benefiting area nonprofits.

The Stewpot

The Stewpot is an essential organization for this community as it provides "food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals."

The organization continues to serve three meals a day, every day of the year, no matter what.

Stewpot services that have taken on a greater urgency during this time include: meal services, food recovery, family stabilization, food distribution, children & youth online learning resources, and consultation services for crisis counseling and representative payee clients.

KERA

KERA serves North Texas as a public media organization and broadcasts programming like PBS and NPR, along with local coverage.

In response to COVID-19, KERA is expanding its services to families, including a free At-Home Learning initiative for students and educators.

KERA's local journalists also have expanded their coverage to provide reliable reporting with around-the-clock updates.

Family Place

Family Place helps victims of family violence. They shared what they're doing to help during the pandemic:

"For victims of family violence, sheltering at home due to COVID-19 can be extremely dangerous. We have seen a spike in hotline calls and don't expect them to slow. As a first responder and essential business, The Family Place is open, taking new clients, and providing shelter and counseling services to save lives. We are doing all we can to ensure every victim of family violence is safe."

Girl Scouts

Girls need Girl Scouts more than ever. Three critical needs are driving their work:

Addressing the mental health crisis of our girls and giving their parents and our volunteers the resources they need to support girls' long-term mental well-being while offering age-appropriate programming to girls.

Ensuring that financial assistance is available this year and beyond so that every girl has the opportunity to access and benefit from Girl Scouts.

Closing the social isolation gap so all girls have access to meaningful connections through virtual learning & resources.

Senior Source

The Senior Source is dedicated to providing Dallas area seniors and their families with the services, programs, tools, and the resources necessary to thrive.