What we learned: Even in survival mode, Cowboys find a way to win

The Dallas Cowboys were without their star and leader at quarterback but they hung around long enough with backup Cooper Rush to win a tough road game in the NFC.

The Dallas Cowboys survived a week without their starting quarterback. That doesn’t happen often in the NFL but with the 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, Dallas now has a six-game winning streak, their longest since 2016 when Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were enjoying their successful rookie campaigns.

Positive vibes remain around the Cowboys as they are hopeful to get Prescott back with an extra week off to rehab his ailing calf. Before turning the page to the next challenge, let’s look at what we learned about the Cowboys from Week 8.

Cooper Rush can play…

Getting a road win with Prescott watching wasn’t something that could be expected with an inexperienced Rush under center. The team had expressed confidence that he could get the job done, but few outside of the organization thought it was possible.

Rush proved many wrong with a great performance that included a game-winning drive in a hostile environment. Those who doubted that Rush could play well, and suggested that the team needed a better backup – raises hand – had to be impressed. The Cowboys have a solid backup QB who has now shown the ability to perform and win games if needed.

And the coaching staff can coach

Even with some key players out for the Cowboys, this game had a different feel to it than similar games in years past. Yes, the team played without Prescott last year, but that was an odd season under the COVID rules and with a new coaching staff being unable to work as hands on as they normally would during a regular year.

With Prescott out of the lineup, and All-Pro tackle Tyron Smith leaving the game with an ankle injury, the Cowboys still came out on top. The coaching staff had a plan and weren’t scared to play to their strengths, despite the injuries. That’s something the former staff shied away from in adverse situations.

Mike McCarthy had always been able to win with backup quarterbacks in Green Bay and he brought that ability with him to Dallas.

Cedrick Wilson is a playmaker

At the start of the season, the Cowboys had a big three at wide receiver. When Michael Gallup got hurt in Week 1, the offense needed someone to step up. That receiver has turned out to be Wilson, who has shown that he’s capable of being another weapon on offense.

Wilson hauled in an explosive touchdown to get the offense going in the opening drive of the second half in Minnesota and he also threw a 35-yard pass on a gadget play to set up another score.

When Gallup returns, Dallas will need to make sure that they find opportunities for Wilson to get on the field. There’s now a big four in the WR room for the Cowboys.

Micah Parsons devoured the short passing game

The Vikings like to get the ball to their running backs in space on short throws believing that they can break tackles or make defenders miss for big gains.

Rookie linebacker Parsons didn’t allow that to happen as he sniffed out the dump offs and kept making stops all night.

One linebacker is just playing at a totally different speed than everyone else for the #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/Wwri8vWcb3 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 1, 2021

Preventing the Vikings from hitting on these plays as an extension of their running game stopped their offense from getting into a rhythm. Parsons was a big reason for that as he collected a career-high four tackles for a loss.

The first-rounder from Penn State remains the best LB on the squad and his ability to dissect plays is why the defense can’t move him to defensive end full-time, even though he has shown that he has the talent to do so. The Cowboys need Parsons to run around the field making the big stops.

Kellen Moore remains creative

The Cowboys have some of the more imaginative play calls and formations in the league. Moore’s ability to take artistic liberties with the utilization of players continues to impress. Wilson’s receiver pass was one example, as was using offensive linemen Connor McGovern and La’el Collins as fullbacks.

RG Zack Martin on dual backfield with La’el Collins and Connor McGovern at FB: “A lot of beef on the field. It’s hulk package, what we call it. It was great to get those big guys on the field, and we had some good plays out of it tonight.” pic.twitter.com/l4Y4YAC2UE — Brianna Dix (@DixBrianna) November 1, 2021

McGovern has played some FB this season, but it was Collins’ first work at the position and it came in his first game back from suspension.

It was a clever way to ease Collins back into action and a way to help boost the running game against a defense that was loaded up the box to stop Elliott and Tony Pollard with Prescott on the sidelines.

No turnovers, no problem

For the first six week, the prevailing thought about the Dallas defense was that if they didn’t get turnovers, they weren’t very good. The Cowboys had created a turnover in every game this season, leading to them being labeled an opportunistic defense.

Conventional wisdom also says that collecting turnovers isn’t necessarily a precursor to future takeaways, so the Cowboys can’t continue to rely on them as a means to win games.

In beating the Vikings, Dallas didn’t force any turnovers, but got big stops when they needed them and gave up just one touchdown. After the initial drive yielded a score for the Vikings offense, Minnesota managed just 203 yards and nine points over the rest of the game.

Instead of a big takeaway to alter the game, the Cowboys held the Vikings to 1-for-13 on third down, which made for a more sustainable winning formula.