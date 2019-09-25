FORT WORTH, Texas — Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Dallas, wasn’t convinced.

She said for months her constituents had been pressuring her to support efforts to impeach President Donald Trump.

She’s now changed her mind.

“I just hadn’t moved in that direction because I have not been convinced we’ve done enough investigation and had moved to that serious point,” she said.

“I’m never one that wants to rush to judgment. I believe, however, with the material that continues to come up, that we’ve reached that point. And if this proves to be true, I don’t know of any American who would want to support a president who has so severely violated the constitution of the United States.”

Johnson said the final straw for her was the allegation that, in a phone call, Trump encouraged the Ukranian president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. That, coupled with allegations that a whistleblower was derailed when trying to report the call, sealed the deal.

“If we find what he’s been accused of recently is true, then I think impeachment is in order, regardless of what might be the outcome in the Senate,” Johnson said.

Congressman Colin Allred, D-Dallas, and Congressman Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, both changed their stances on Tuesday, too.

Veasey said in a statement, “Congress must act now in the face of our President’s continued dangerous behavior. No one is above the law – not even the occupant of the highest office – and that is why I support moving forward with an impeachment inquiry.”

Allred’s statement read: “A whistleblower within the intelligence community has alleged that a gross abuse of power has occurred involving the use of American foreign policy against a domestic political rival.”

Allred added that if the Director of National Intelligence didn’t turn over the whistleblower’s complaint, he would "be forced to conclude that the only remaining option is for the House to begin impeachment proceedings.”

All 13 Democrats from Texas who serve in Congress now seem to support the impeachment inquiry.

TCU political science professor Jim Riddlesperger says it is a risky position for Texas Democrats to take.

“Impeachment can go two ways,” he said. “It could be that this is something that would make Trump look very bad in the process or it could be that it will make the Democrats look mean spirited for investigating him.”

“Particularly in Texas, where the Democrats are hoping that Texas will become a competitive state as early as next year, this is a very high-risk process. But with risk comes reward or, sometimes, punishment.”