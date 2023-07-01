What to know when setting off fireworks this Fourth of July weekend

Cities and counties around North Texas have their own rules regarding setting off fireworks. Learn more about them here.

DALLAS — Most North Texas firework stands opened for business June 24. Eric Carter, who currently runs an Alamo Fireworks display in Dallas County, says business is just starting to pick up.

“It started off a little slow, but we were like advertising, and people were coming by, you know, just to see what we had, and how much it was,” said Carter.

He said he expects to see more repeat customers between now and the Fourth of July.

“It's a family thing…going through generations," he said. "There are some grandpas that are coming with like dads and sons. And so, it's interesting to see that a lot of people really do enjoy fireworks.”

However, family celebrations are required to follow Texas laws. Lighting, buying or even possessing fireworks within Dallas, Fort Worth or surrounding city limits is illegal, and those who break the rules could face a fine of up to $2,000 or more. All firework activity must be 5,000 feet away from city limits and is only permitted in certain unincorporated areas of North Texas counties.

Current laws require someone to be at least 16 years old to buy fireworks; however, a person who is younger than 21 years of age may not be issued a public fireworks display permit.

Texans can NOT explode or ignite fireworks in these places:

Within 600 feet of any church, hospital, an asylum or a school unless you have written authorization from that organization.

Within 100 feet of a place where flammable liquids or compressed gasses are stored.

Within 100 feet of a place where fireworks are stored or sold.

In or from a motor vehicle

In most cases, it is legal to set off fireworks on private residential property that is located 5,000 feet from city limits in unincorporated county areas of Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Rockwall and Tarrant counties.