DALLAS – The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Dallas released a statement Tuesday denouncing the more than 300 “predator priests” in Pennsylvania facing allegations of sexual abuse.

The statement also hints at steps to be taken in the Dallas Diocese to address the far-reaching issue of abuse of power by church leaders.

“What I have read is heart-wrenching and I cringe at the thought that these criminal acts were conducted by men who were to be trusted,” Bishop Edward J. Burns wrote in a statement released through the Diocese communications office.

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth also released a statement denouncing "the grave damage caused to the lives and health of their purported victims."

"The Church must take immediate actions to remove the immoral offenders, offer all assistance needed to those who have been abused and to report and work with civil authorities to bring justice [to] the offenders," Bishop Michael F. Olson said in a statement. "We must offer our solemn and humble prayers for the victims' healing."

A grand jury in Pennsylvania alleges widespread sexual abuse by hundreds of priests statewide, and an effort to hide the crimes. It compiled information during a two-year investigation.

“The main thing was not to help children, but to avoid scandal,” the report says. "Priests were raping little boys and girls and the men of God who were responsible for them not only did nothing: They hid it all.”

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro called the report an "honest and comprehensive accounting of widespread sexual abuse" in the dioceses of six Pennsylvania cities that minister to more than 1.7 million Catholics.

“I know the anger, betrayal and pain I feel is felt much more intensely by the victims and their loved ones,” Bishop Burns wrote. “I know all of us who love our Faith can’t believe that we must once again ask the question, how could this happen in our Church?”

Burns’ statement calls for the church to “do a better job of protecting the people we serve,” and references a plan of action to be put into motion in the Dallas Diocese.

The measures will be “detailed in the near future” after they’re put in front of the Diocesan Review Board – a five-member consultative board tasked with maintaining a safe environment in the church.

“I recognize that my brother bishops and priests will only be able to restore the trust and credibility of our Church by truly being the men we say we are,” Burns wrote.

The Pennsylvania grand jury report details the latest in a decades-long series of claims of abuse and protection leveled against the church across the nation and around the world. As recently as last month, Pope Francis accepted the resignation of prominent Vatican official Cardinal Theodore McCarrick amid claims of sexual abuse almost 40 years ago.

Read Bishop Burns’ full statement below or here.

