Vietnam veteran searches for clues after daughter found murdered in an empty field

Ashley Moore's body was found in the middle of nowhere off Clark Road in southern Dallas. A year later, her family is still searching for answers

DALLAS — On Valentine’s Day, nearly a year ago, a woman was found murdered in an empty field.

For the first time, her father, who is a Vietnam veteran, stepped foot in that field off Interstate 20 east, searching for clues.

It's filled with trash, now, a year after Ashley Moore's body was found in the middle of nowhere off Clark Road in southern Dallas.

As Hardy Moore stepped out of the car, he was in tears, at the thought that his daughter was left for dead.

“Every time I look up here, I can imagine her, hollering, 'daddy!'" Moore described.

Ashley, 42, was a full-time stay at home mother, for her teenage daughter. Cell phone video shared by family showed Ashley and her daughter splashing in water, having a good time.

Family said she loved to cook and kept her faith.

“Christian family. She loved god,” her father described.

Her name is Ashley Moore.



Ashley's body was found in an empty field, filled with trash in Southern Dallas nearly a year ago.



Her father is a Vietnam vet who is now begging the public for help. " I can't sleep. Please tell me who killed my daughter."@wfaa at 6p pic.twitter.com/nEE52z4k8F — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) February 9, 2022

She was just a few days shy of her 43rd birthday when she disappeared. Detectives said a man who was walking his dog in field made the discovery.

“They put her here, with no shoes on," Moore said. "They took her shoes off. That’s a human being right there. That’s our family."

Moore’s older sister also flew in from Florida to see where her sister’s body was found, under the tree.

“My prayer is, it was quick - no suffering - because it hurts to think about,” explained Michele Moore.

Now, they're asking for any one who may have information to come forward.

“Please help us find who harmed our daughter, treated her like trash,” Moore said.

“She’s not trash," he cried. "Man, it hurts."

The next step for authorities is to hand out flyers in the Red Bird area.