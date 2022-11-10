What is Dallas Executive Airport?

The airport where the crash happened during the Dallas air show acts as a reliever airport for Dallas Love Field.

DALLAS — Residents gathered at Dallas Executive Airport Saturday afternoon for the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas Air Show where two planes collided into each other in mid-air.

Dallas Executive Airport acts a reliever airport for Dallas Love Field, meaning they provide additional space when Love Field is at capacity. The Dallas Police Department also operates its helicopters out of the airport.

Since 2016, the airport has also been the headquarters of the Commemorative Airforce, where they also have a museum. This is the group which helped organize the Wings Over Dallas air show where the tragic accident occurred Saturday.

The 1,040-acre facility is located about 10 miles south of downtown Dallas and also features a full-service restaurant, a business conference center and administrative offices.