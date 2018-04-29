WFAA traffic reporter Demetria Obilor has been named to Essence Magazine's "Woke 100 Women" list.

The list "honors the women who are proven change agents, shape-shifters and power players across the nation and beyond," according to the magazine, which also included actress Kerry Washington, #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke and ESPN journalist Jemele Hill.

Obilor earned a spot on the list for "calling out a racist body shamer" who had criticized her appearance last fall, the magazine wrote.

"In an environment where Black professionals are often expected to grin and bear it, Obilor's public response was a lesson in how to handle hate-filled criticism," the magazine wrote.

In November, a Facebook commenter posted that Obilor "looks ridiculous," criticizing the way Obilor dressed, and said she wouldn't be watching WFAA anymore.

Support for Obilor went viral – including a shoutout from Chance The Rapper – and she responded with a video on Twitter, thanking her supporters and saying "this is the way I'm built. This is the way that I was born."

