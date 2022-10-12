WFAA accepts National Edward R. Murrow Award for breaking news coverage

WFAA was announced as the winner of the award for the station's team coverage of the shooting at Timberview High School.

DALLAS — On Monday night, WFAA accepted the National Edward R. Murrow Award for breaking news coverage at an annual awards gala in New York City.

The station's winning entry was a selection from WFAA's wall-to-wall coverage of the shooting and the 5 p.m. newscast from that day.

The Murrow Awards are presented by the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). The awards "recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community."

The breaking news award is for coverage within the first 24 hours of a single, unscheduled news event.

Watch WFAA's winning entry:

The Timberview shooting happened on Oct. 6, 2021, after an alleged fight broke out between Timothy Simpkins and 15-year-old Zaccheus Selby. Police said Simpkins allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Selby, who was wounded but later released from the hospital.