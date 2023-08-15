WFAA wins National Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence

Since 1971, the Radio Television Digital News Association's Murrow Awards have annually celebrated achievements in broadcast and digital media.

Since 1971, the RTDNA's prestigious Murrow Awards have annually recognized local and national news organizations alike for exemplifying ethical broadcast and digital journalistic standards through a demonstration of technical expertise and impactful public service.

WFAA's award-winning 2023 entry included efforts such as:

"We take the responsibility of local journalism seriously, and we’re committed to creating bold, original and dynamic content every day," WFAA Vice President and Station Manager Carolyn Mungo said. "WFAA is honored to receive this prestigious award. It reinforces the value we place on high-quality journalism. Our audience deserves nothing less."

Congrats to @wfaa for winning the Overall Excellence Award in Large Market Television 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eKudZnTX6d — RTDNA (@RTDNA) August 15, 2023

"Everyone on this team cares deeply about the communities we serve -- and we take seriously our responsibilities to them," added WFAA Executive News Director Leslie McCardel. "I’m thankful for what our journalists do every day, in all conditions, and I'm so proud of this newsroom."

Watch WFAA's entire award-winning entry below:

For a list of the other National Edward R. Murrow award winners, click here.