WFAA wins National Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence

DALLAS — The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) honored WFAA on Tuesday with its 2023 National Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence.
Since 1971, the RTDNA's prestigious Murrow Awards have annually recognized local and national news organizations alike for exemplifying ethical broadcast and digital journalistic standards through a demonstration of technical expertise and impactful public service.
WFAA's award-winning 2023 entry included efforts such as:
- An investigation into Granbury ISD's superintendent using a district private plane for a family trip
- The "Dirty Deeds" investigation aimed at highlighting deed fraud
- Severe weather coverage by the WFAA weather and news teams in Jack County in March 2022, and the teams' damage coverage thereafter
- An inside look at a North Texas safe house for male sex trafficking victims
- Coverage of the Uvalde school shooting
- A special celebration of Juneteenth with icon Opal Lee
- The story of a Plano teen with dreams of coaching football, defying the odds and honoring her father's memory
- A Y'allitics promotion of celebrating the podcast's surpassing of 1 million downloads
"We take the responsibility of local journalism seriously, and we’re committed to creating bold, original and dynamic content every day," WFAA Vice President and Station Manager Carolyn Mungo said. "WFAA is honored to receive this prestigious award. It reinforces the value we place on high-quality journalism. Our audience deserves nothing less."
"Everyone on this team cares deeply about the communities we serve -- and we take seriously our responsibilities to them," added WFAA Executive News Director Leslie McCardel. "I’m thankful for what our journalists do every day, in all conditions, and I'm so proud of this newsroom."
Watch WFAA's entire award-winning entry below:
For a list of the other National Edward R. Murrow award winners, click here.
